Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 64.0% in August

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

DWAS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. 10,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,785. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

