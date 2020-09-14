Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Down 84.0% in August

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PSCH traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.34. 4,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,649. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $138.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

