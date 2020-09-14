Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 903.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $143,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $172,000.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 68,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

