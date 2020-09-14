Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $$11.86 on Monday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.
About Ion Beam Applications
