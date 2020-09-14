Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Update

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock remained flat at $$11.86 on Monday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

