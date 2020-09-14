IONChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,140.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. IONChain has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $159,140.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IONChain token can now be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.