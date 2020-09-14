IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) Announces Earnings Results

IQGeo Group (LON:IQG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.50) (($0.05)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IQGeo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

In other news, insider Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £6,100 ($7,970.73).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in North America, Europe, and Japan. It provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

