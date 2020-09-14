iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 167,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,922 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.14.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.