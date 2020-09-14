iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the August 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 290,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,458. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.