iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lifted by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,731 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 6.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.68. 946,612 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

