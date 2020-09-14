iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Down 65.2% in August

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SDG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,515. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.26.

