iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,542. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.71. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.