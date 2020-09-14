Isra Vision AG (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) Short Interest Update

Isra Vision AG (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of IRAVF remained flat at $$53.50 on Monday. Isra Vision has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73.
About Isra Vision
