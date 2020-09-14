Isra Vision AG (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) Short Interest Update

Isra Vision AG (OTCMKTS:IRAVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IRAVF remained flat at $$53.50 on Monday. Isra Vision has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.73.

Get Isra Vision alerts:

About Isra Vision

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers 2D and 2 ½D robot vision, a guidance systems for palletizing and depalletizing of unsorted and reoriented components; 3D robot vision for guided picking of unsorted components; PowerPICK3D, MiniPICK3D, and IntelliPICK3D-PRO, a sensor systems for fully automated bin picking.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.