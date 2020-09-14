James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $184.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the highest is $196.20 million. James River Group posted sales of $231.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $660.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.10 million to $676.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $776.45 million, with estimates ranging from $749.40 million to $803.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other James River Group news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in James River Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,835. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.