James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.51. James River Group reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of James River Group stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $47.13. 205,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.42 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in James River Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in James River Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

