JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman Acquires 10,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE JBGS traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,548. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

