JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman Acquires 10,000 Shares

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $266,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE JBGS traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,548. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,336.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.
