JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. JD.Com posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,557,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418,890. JD.Com has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 27.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

