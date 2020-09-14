JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report sales of $24.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.76 billion. JD.Com reported sales of $18.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $103.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.40 billion to $106.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.76 billion to $130.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.18. 10,557,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,418,890. JD.Com has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

