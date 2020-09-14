Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 1,554 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $226,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,468,114.32.
- On Monday, August 31st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 23,162 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $3,395,549.20.
- On Wednesday, June 17th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55.
Shares of PCTY stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Featured Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.