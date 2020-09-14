Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 1,554 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $226,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,777 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $1,468,114.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 23,162 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $3,395,549.20.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of Paylocity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55.

Shares of PCTY stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.88. The company had a trading volume of 274,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.16, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

