Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 15,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,051.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QTWO stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.71. The stock had a trading volume of 322,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after buying an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

