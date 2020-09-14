Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. owned 3.62% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.95. 99,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

