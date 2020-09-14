Jewel (JWL) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Jewel has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $217.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jewel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00286589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01565809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jewel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jewel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.