John Bickham Sells 9,584 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
John Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 31st, John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75.
- On Wednesday, June 24th, John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31.
Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.18 on Monday, hitting $609.70. 754,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.17.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
