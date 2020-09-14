John Bickham Sells 9,584 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of Charter Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $8.18 on Monday, hitting $609.70. 754,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $598.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.17.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

