John Dyson Sells 8,683,462 Shares of Nitro Software, Inc. (ASX:NTO) Stock

Nitro Software, Inc. (ASX:NTO) insider John Dyson sold 8,683,462 shares of Nitro Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57), for a total transaction of A$19,103,616.40 ($13,645,440.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Get Nitro Software alerts:

About Nitro Software

Nitro Software Limited provides software and software support services for document productivity through the portable document format (PDF) in Australia and internationally. Its productivity suite includes Nitro Pro that helps in creating, editing, converting, merging, annotating, protecting, and signing PDFs; Nitro Cloud, which offers PDF tools and eSigning; and Nitro Analytics, a solution that gives the corporate insights into user's document workflows and productivity.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Nitro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.