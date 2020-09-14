Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.7% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,436. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

