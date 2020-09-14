Joseph A. Jolson Purchases 200,000 Shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares in the company, valued at $86,996. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE JMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862. JMP Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

JMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.