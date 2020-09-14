Journeo (LON:JNEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Journeo (LON:JNEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.11 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,012.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.14. Journeo has a 1-year low of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98).

Journeo Company Profile

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

