JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.07. 13,774,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,034,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

