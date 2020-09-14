JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) is Financial Insights Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,951 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 7.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPGB. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

JPGB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12. JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.