JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 555,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,686. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.