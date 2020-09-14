Karpus Management Inc. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 425,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal in the second quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 26.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 40.7% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BSE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

