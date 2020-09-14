Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 203,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ETW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 268,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

