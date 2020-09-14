Karpus Management Inc. Sells 285,772 Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,061,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,772 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,099,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 237,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 20,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd (NYSE:HTY).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advntgd Glbl SH Yld Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.