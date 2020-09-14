Karpus Management Inc. Sells 39,897 Shares of China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,897 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in China Fund were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHN. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in China Fund in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of China Fund by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. 10,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. China Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

