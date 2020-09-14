KC Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,502 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $699,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 272.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,945,000 after purchasing an additional 359,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 35.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,266,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

