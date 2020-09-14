KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

KC Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% in the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $131.75. 7,161,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.79. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a PE ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Consumer Edge lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

