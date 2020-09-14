KC Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

