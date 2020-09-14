KC Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Argus raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Shares of LMT traded up $10.34 on Friday, hitting $389.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

