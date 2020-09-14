KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $11.40 on Friday, reaching $431.13. 1,733,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $416.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.39. The company has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

