KC Investment Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KC Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of KC Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

HD traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.33. 3,726,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,072,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

