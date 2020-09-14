Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.60

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 450 ($5.88). 26,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.73 million and a PE ratio of 32.71. Keystone Law Group has a twelve month low of GBX 347 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 473.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.68.

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

