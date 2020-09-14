Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.07 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. During the last week, Kin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $54,256.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00051666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00298735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00116112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.01578525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00193322 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, DDEX, IDEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Allbit, CoinFalcon, Stellarport, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.