Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.37. 10,554,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,715,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

