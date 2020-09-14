Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 9.6% Higher

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.37. 10,554,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 8,715,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kohl’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
