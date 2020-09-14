Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.99

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 1795207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KURA shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,673.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 10,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,887 shares of company stock worth $5,430,087 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

