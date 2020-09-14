KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Hits $3,660.47

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $3,660.47 and $10.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005379 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

