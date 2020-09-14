L.P. Tsg6 Sells 3,789,230 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $72,904,785.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,715. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 127,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

