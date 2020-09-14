LBRY Credits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $652,948.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $11.54 million and $652,948.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00287932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00113024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.01530505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00207298 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 687,312,059 coins and its circulating supply is 460,828,543 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.