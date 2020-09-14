LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.76 Million

Analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to post sales of $60.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.87 million and the highest is $70.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $204.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $315.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.81 million to $353.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.74 million, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $678.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.47.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 799,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.66. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LendingClub by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in LendingClub by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

