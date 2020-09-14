Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.31.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $441.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

