Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

