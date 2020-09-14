Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $59.79. 13,920,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The firm has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.